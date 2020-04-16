Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing
Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing

COVID-19: Here's Latest Update On Number Of Deaths, Cases In Ulster, Sullivan Counties

Zak Failla
The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread in the Hudson Valley, as the number of confirmed cases in Ulster and Sullivan counties are on the rise, even as things are somewhat stabilizing statewide.

There have now been 845 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ulster County, which resulted in 15 fatalities. In Sullivan County, there have been 465 total cases, leading to 11 deaths.

More than 3,500 patients in the two counties have tested negatively for COVID-19.

Active Ulster COVID-19 cases by municipality as of Thursday, April 16 are as follows:

  • City of Kingston: 104;
  • Plattekill: 82;
  • Shawangunk: 79;
  • Wawarsing: 72;
  • Marlborough: 68;
  • Lloyd: 65;
  • Saugerties: 58;
  • New Paltz: 57;
  • Ulster: 47;
  • Esopus: 30;
  • Rochester: 27;
  • Rosendale: 20;
  • Hurley: 18;
  • Gardiner: 18;
  • Woodstock: 17;
  • Marbletown: 12;
  • Olive: 9;
  • Shandaken: 6;
  • Denning: 1;
  • Kingston: 1;
  • Hardenburgh: 0.

COVID-19 data from individual municipalities in Sullivan County was not released.

Though the COVID-19 hospitalization rate continues to drop as the state practices social distancing and "stay at home orders," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that New York will still be shut down for another month as a precaution, with non-essential businesses and buildings still closed.

As of Thursday, there have been 214,832 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New York State, including 118,302 in New York City. Since the outbreak began, 12,192 New Yorkers have died from the virus.

