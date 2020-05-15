COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Cases In Ulster, Sullivan By Towns

There are less than 1,000 active cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Ulster and Sullivan counties.

As of late Friday, May 15, there have been 1,563 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ulster County, with 660 still active.

In Sullivan County, there have been 1,174 confirmed cases, with 322 still active.

The Ulster County Health Department is reporting 64 COVID-19 fatalities, while there have been 28 deaths attributed to the virus in Sullivan County.

In Ulster County, 839 COVID-19 patients have been treated and released, while 1,957 Sullivan County residents who were isolated have since been deemed healthy after going two weeks without displaying symptoms of the virus.

In Ulster, COVID-19 cases were reported in:

City of Kingston: 202;

Ulster: 195;

Plattekill: 149;

Lloyd: 141;

Wawarsing: 122;

Marlborough: 114;

Shawangunk: 105;

Saugerties: 91;

New Paltz: 82;

Esopus: 67;

Hurley: 36;

Rosendale: 35;

Rochester: 34;

Gardiner: 33;

Woodstock: 30

Marbletown: 22;

Olive: 14;

Shandaken: 9;

Denning: 2;

Kingston: 1;

Hardenburgh: 0.

Cases in Sullivan County:

Liberty: 120;

South Fallsburg: 180;

Monticello: 143;

Bloomingburg: 97;

Wurtsboro: 43;

Rock Hill: 36;

Fallsburgh: 35;

Woodridge: 31;

Livingston Manor: 28;

Loch Sheldrake: 27;

Woodbourne: 26;

Woodridge: 25;

Hurleyville: 21;

Glen Spey: 18;

Ferndale: 14;

Forestburgh: 12;

Mountainville: 10;

Kiamesha Lake: 11;

Mountaindale: 12;

Forestburgh: 10;

Barryville: <10;

Bethel: <10;

Burlingham: <10;

Callicoon: <10;

Callicoon Center: <10;

Claryville: <10;

Cochecton: <10;

Cuddebackville: <10;

Eldred: <10;

Fremont Center: <10;

Glen Wild: <10;

Grahamsville: <10;

Hankins: <10;

Harris: <10;

Highland Lake: <10;

Hortonville: <10;

Jeffersonville: <10;

Kauneonga Lake: <10;

Kenoza Lake: <10;

Lake Huntington: <10;

Long Eddy: <10;

Mongaup Valley: <10;

Narrowsburg:<10;

Neversink: <10;

North Branch: <10;

Obernberg: <10;

Parksville: <10;

Phillipsport: <10;

Pond Eddy: <10;

Roscoe: <10;

Smallwood: <10;

Summitville: <10;

Swan Lake: <10;

Thompsonville: <10;

Westbrookville: <10;

White Lake: <10;

White Sulphur Springs: <10;

Youngsville: <10;

Yulan: <10.

There were 132 new COVID-19-related deaths in New York overnight, as the total rose to 22,304 since the outbreak began. There have been 1,338,048 New Yorkers tested for the virus, with 345,813 testing positive, though the infection, hospitalization and fatality rate continues to trend down.

