COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Cases In Ulster, Sullivan By Towns

There were two new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths in Ulster County, as cases there and in Sullivan County remained relatively steady day-to-day.

As of Friday, May 1, there have been 20 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ulster County, bringing the total to 1,358. There were 32 new COVID-19 cases in Sullivan County for a total of 887 since the outbreak began in early March.

There have been 37 COVID-19 deaths in Ulster, and 22 fatalities in Sullivan County.

In Ulster, there have been 5,497 residents who have tested negatively for COVID-19, while 553 COVID-19 patients have been treated at area hospitals and since released after showing no signs of the virus for two weeks.

In Sullivan County, there are 364 active COVID-19 cases, with 1,227 people in self-quarantine. Since the outbreak began in early March, more than 1,100 area residents have been placed in isolation due to the virus and have since been cleared by health officials.

In Ulster, COVID-19 cases were reported in:

City of Kingston: 167;

Ulster: 146;

Plattekill: 131;

Lloyd: 118;

Marlborough: 102;

Shawangunk: 102;

Wawarsing: 100;

Saugerties: 82;

New Paltz: 74;

Esopus: 56;

Rochester: 32;

Gardiner: 30;

Hurley: 29;

Rosendale: 28;

Woodstock: 23;

Marbletown: 17;

Olive: 13;

Shandaken: 7;

Denning: 2;

Kingston: 1;

Hardenburgh: 0.

Cases in Sullivan County:

Liberty: 149;

Monticello: 136;

South Fallsburg: 120;

Bloomingburg: 90;

Wurtsboro: 36;

Rock Hill: 32;

Woodbourne: 23;

Woodridge: 22;

Fallsburg: 21;

Livingston Manor: 21;

Hurleyville: 19;

Loch Sheldrake: 17;

Glen Spey: 15;

Mountainville: 10;

Kiamesha Lake: 10;

Mountaindale: 10;

Forestburgh: 10;

Barryville: <10;

Bethel: <10;

Burlingham: <10;

Callicoon: <10;

Callicoon Center: <10;

Claryville: <10;

Cochecton: <10;

Cuddebackville: <10;

Eldred: <10;

Ferndale: <10;

Fremont Center: <10;

Glen Wild: <10;

Grahamsville: <10;

Hankins: <10;

Harris: <10;

Highland Lake: <10;

Hortonville: <10;

Jeffersonville: <10;

Kauneonga Lake: <10;

Kenoza Lake: <10;

Lake Huntington: <10;

Long Eddy: <10;

Mongaup Valley: <10;

Narrowsburg:<10;

Neversink: <10;

North Branch: <10;

Obernberg: <10;

Parksville: <10;

Phillipsport: <10;

Pond Eddy: <10;

Roscoe: <10;

Smallwood: <10;

Summitville: <10;

Swan Lake: <10;

Thompsonville: <10;

Westbrookville: <10;

White Lake: <10;

White Sulphur Springs: <10;

Youngsville: <10;

Yulan: <10.

According to the New York State Department of Health, there have been 304,372 positive COVID-19 cases that have resulted in more than 18,000 fatalities, though the virus appears to be stabilizing statewide with hospitalizations and intubations down.

