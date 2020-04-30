Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing
COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Cases In Ulster, Sullivan By Towns

Zak Failla
The Ulster County COVID-19 map on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 (the darker regions represent more cases). Photo Credit: Ulster County
The Sullivan County COVID-19 dashboard on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Photo Credit: Sullivan County

There were several new fatalities tied to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Ulster County while the death toll Sullivan County remained steady as confirmed cases continue to increase.

As of Thursday, April 30, there have been 1,338 confirmed COVID-19 cases that have resulted in 35 deaths in Ulster County. In Sullivan County, there have been 845 confirmed cases, which led to 22 fatalities.

In Ulster, there have been 5,285 residents who have tested negatively for COVID-19, while 452 COVID-19 patients have been treated at area hospitals and since released after showing no signs of the virus for two weeks.

In Sullivan County, there are 364 active COVID-19 cases, with 1,213 people in self-quarantine. Since the outbreak began in early March, more than 1,000 area residents have been placed in isolation due to the virus and have since been cleared by health officials.

In Ulster, COVID-19 cases were reported in:

  • City of Kingston: 164;
  • Ulster: 145;
  • Plattekill: 131;
  • Lloyd: 118;
  • Marlborough: 102;
  • Shawangunk: 100;
  • Wawarsing: 99;
  • Saugerties: 82;
  • New Paltz: 73;
  • Esopus: 54;
  • Rochester: 32;
  • Rosendale: 28;
  • Hurley: 27;
  • Gardiner: 26;
  • Woodstock: 23;
  • Marbletown: 17;
  • Olive: 13;
  • Shandaken: 7;
  • Denning: 2;
  • Kingston: 1;
  • Hardenburgh: 0.

Cases in Sullivan County:

  • Liberty: 140;
  • Monticello: 132;
  • Bloomingburg: 86;
  • South Fallsburg: 79;
  • Wurtsboro: 35;
  • Rock Hill: 31;
  • Woodbourne: 23;
  • Woodridge: 22;
  • Fallsburg: 21;
  • Livingston Manor: 21;
  • Loch Sheldrake: 16;
  • Hurleyville: 16;
  • Glen Spey: 15;
  • Mountainville: 10;
  • Barryville: <10;
  • Bethel: <10;
  • Burlingham: <10;
  • Callicoon: <10;
  • Callicoon Center: <10;
  • Claryville: <10;
  • Cochecton: <10;
  • Cuddebackville: <10;
  • Eldred: <10;
  • Ferndale: <10;
  • Forestburgh: <10;
  • Fremont Center: <10;
  • Glen Wild: <10;
  • Grahamsville: <10;
  • Hankins: <10;
  • Harris: <10;
  • Highland Lake: <10;
  • Hortonville: <10;
  • Jeffersonville: <10;
  • Kauneonga Lake: <10;
  • Kenoza Lake: <10;
  • Kiamesha Lake: <10;
  • Lake Huntington: <10;
  • Long Eddy: <10;
  • Mongaup Valley: <10;
  • Mountaindale: <10;
  • Narrowsburg:<10;
  • Neversink: <10;
  • North Branch: <10;
  • Obernberg: <10;
  • Parksville: <10;
  • Phillipsport: <10;
  • Pond Eddy: <10;
  • Roscoe: <10;
  • Smallwood: <10;
  • Summitville: <10;
  • Swan Lake: <10;
  • Thompsonville: <10;
  • Westbrookville: <10;
  • White Lake: <10;
  • White Sulphur Springs: <10;
  • Youngsville: <10;
  • Yulan: <10.

According to the New York State Department of Health, there have been 304,372 positive COVID-19 cases that have resulted in more than 18,000 fatalities, though the virus appears to be stabilizing statewide with hospitalizations and intubations down.

