COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Cases In Sullivan, Ulster Counties

New COVID-19-related deaths were reported in both Ulster and Sullivan counties as the area continues combating nearly 2,800 active cases of the virus.

Nine new virus-related deaths in Ulster this week brought the death toll in the county to 190 as of Friday, Jan. 22, while Sullivan reported one new fatality this week, as the total rose to 60 since the pandemic began last year.

As of Jan. 22, the Ulster County Department of Health is monitoring 2,429 active COVID-19 cases, down approximately 50 from Wednesday, Jan. 20, while there are 312 active cases in Sullivan, down from 314 earlier this week.

According to the latest data from the state Department of Health, there were 31 new COVID-19 cases reported in Sullivan in the past 24 hours, with another 116 in Ulster.

A total of 236,383 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Ulster since March, resulting in a total of 8,017 positive cases. Health officials in Sullivan have seen 3,954 confirmed cases out of 73,884 tests.

A breakdown of active and confirmed cases in Ulster, as of Jan. 22 according to the county Department of Health:

City of Kingston: 485 active (1,448 confirmed);

Saugerties: 253 (762);

Lloyd: 222 (822);

Ulster: 207 (825);

Unknown: 159 (545);

Wawarsing: 144 (462);

Shawangunk: 131 (506);

Plattekill: 127 (553);

New Paltz: 107 (520);

Marlborough: 105 (497);

Esopus: 96 (360);

Rochester: 83 (216);

Rosendale: 57 (154);

Hurley: 52 (202);

Olive: 44 (110);

Marbletown: 38 (129);

Gardiner: 36 (165);

Woodstock: 31 (127);

Shandaken: 19 (61);

Town of Kingston: 2 (5);

Town of Kingston: 2 (5);

Denning: 1 (11);

Hardenburg: 1 (1).

Specific data about Sullivan County municipalities was not available on Jan. 22.

There were 268,001 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Jan. 21, according to Cuomo, resulting in 15,144 positive cases for a 5.65 percent positive infection rate, down from 6.18 percent the previous day.

There are now 8,846 COVID-19 patients hospitalized across the state, while more than 1,560 are in ICU, and 1,000 are intubated with the virus. There were 165 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Statewide, there have been 1,285,337 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New York out of 29.76 tested. There have been 33,594 virus-related deaths reported since the pandemic began.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.