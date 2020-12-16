COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Cases In Sullivan, Ulster Counties

There are now more than 2,000 active COVID-19 cases in Ulster and Sullivan counties as the numbers continue to spike to record highs as the pandemic rages in the region.

In Ulster County, the state Department of Health was reporting that there were 92 newly confirmed cases in its latest data, with 14 in Sullivan County in the past 24 hours as the second wave of the virus sweeps through the Hudson Valley.

There are now 1,905 active COVID-19 cases in Ulster on Wednesday, Dec. 16, up from 1,905 on Friday, Dec. 11, with 144 in Sullivan, up from 123.

A total of 175,289 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Ulster since March, resulting in a total of 4,694 positive cases. Health officials in Sullivan have seen 2,383 confirmed cases out of 55,317 tests.

There were two new COVID-19 deaths in Ulster, bringing the death toll to 112, while no deaths were reported in Sullivan as the number of fatalities held at 53.

A breakdown of active and confirmed cases in Ulster, as of Dec. 16 according to the county Department of Health:

City of Kingston: 293 active (678 confirmed);

Lloyd 224 (440);

New Paltz: 186 (344);

Saugerties: 165 (338);

Ulster: 158 (468);

Shawangunk: 106 (285);

Marlborough: 105 (307);

Plattekill: 101 (329);

Esopus: 80 (183);

Wawarsing: 52 (245);

Gardiner: 47 (103);

Hurley 34 (107);

Marbletown: 30 (67);

Woodstock: 28 (73);

Rochester: 24 (83);

Olive: 20 (44);

Rosendale: 18 (74);

Shandaken: 12 (26);

Denning: 3 (7);

Town of Kingston: 0 (2).

There have been no reported cases in Hardenburg.

Specific data about Sullivan County municipalities was not available on Dec. 16.

According to the latest data released by state health officials, 194,188 tests were reported on Monday, Dec. 14, resulting in 10,353 positive cases in New York. The 5.33 positivity rate is a tick down from the previous day, though the numbers across the state continue to rise.

Statewide, 794,557 New Yorkers have tested positive for COVID-19 out of 22.31 million tests administered in the past 10 months, including 28,002 fatalities.

