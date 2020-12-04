COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Cases In Sullivan, Ulster Counties

There are now more than 1,000 active COVID-19 cases in Ulster and Sullivan County as the numbers continue to spike to record highs.

In Ulster County, the state Department of Health was reporting that there were 107 newly confirmed cases, with 18 in Sullivan County in the past 24 hours as the second wave of the virus sweeps through the Hudson Valley.

There are now 835 active COVID-19 cases in Ulster on Friday, Dec. 4, up from 835 on Monday, Nov. 30, with 137 in Sullivan, up from 131.

A total of 158,612 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Ulster since March, resulting in a total of 3,718 positive cases. Health officials in Sullivan have seen 2,143 confirmed cases out of 50,338 tests.

There were two new COVID-19 deaths in Ulster, bringing the death toll to 101. No new virus-related fatalities were reported in Sullivan, which has held steady at 51 for approximately six weeks.

A breakdown of active and confirmed cases in Ulster, as of Dec. 4, according to the county Department of Health:

New Paltz: 147 active (286 confirmed);

Lloyd: 139 (337);

City of Kingston: 107 (474);

Saugerties: 95 (248);

Plattekill: 82 (283);

Ulster: 78 (378);

Shawangunk: 74 (232);

Marlborough: 70 (257);

Wawarsing: 37 (218);

Esopus: 27 (126);

Gardiner: 23 (76);

Marbletown: 13 (48);

Woodstock: 12 (55);

Hurley: 10 (83);

Rochester: 9 (64);

Olive: 8 (32);

Rosendale: 7 (58);

Shandaken: 3 (17);

Denning: 2 (4);

Town of Kingston: 0 (2).

There have been no reported cases in Hardenburg.

Specific data about Sullivan County municipalities was not available on Dec. 4.

Statewide, there have been a total of 19,272,524 COVID-19 tests administered, with 641,161 New Yorkers testing positive for the virus. Since March, there has been a total of 26,690 COVID-19-related deaths.

