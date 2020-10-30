COVID-19: Here's Latest Breakdown Of Cases In Ulster, Sullivan Counties By Municipality

There were a combined 20 new COVID-19 cases reported in Ulster and Sullivan counties as the region continues to see a rise in active cases after flattening the curve over the summer.

In Ulster County, the state Department of Health was reporting that there were 13 new cases, with seven more in Sullivan County.

There are now 262 active COVID-19 cases in Ulster, with 86 in Sullivan, both the highest numbers in the area since June.

A total of 120,141 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Ulster since March, resulting in a total of 2,541 positive cases. Health officials in Sullivan have seen 1,745 confirmed cases out of 37,757 tests.

A total of 514 people in Sullivan County are currently in quarantine.

Ulster has reported 97 COVID-19 fatalities, while there have been 51 virus-related deaths in Sullivan.

A breakdown of active and confirmed cases in Ulster, as of Friday, Oct. 30, according to the county Department of Health:

City of Kingston: 48 active (361 confirmed);

Ulster: 30 (296);

New Paltz: 22 (133);

Plattekill: 19 (197);

Shawangunk: 19 (154);

Marlborough: 17 (187);

Saugerties: 16 (151);

Wawarsing: 14 (179);

Lloyd: 13 (197);

Hurley: 12 (70);

Esopus: 10 (98);

Olive: 7 (54);

Rochester: 7 (54);

Marbletown: 6 (35);

Gardiner: 5 (50);

Rosendale: 2 (51).

There are no active cases in Woodstock, Denning, or the Town of Kingston.

Specific data about Sullivan County municipalities was not available on Oct. 30.

In the past 24 hours, there were 146,885 COVID-19 tests were administered in New York, resulting in 2,255 positive cases, a 1.53 percent infection rate. Hospitalizations are up to 1,085 and there were 12 new virus-related deaths.

Since the pandemic began, New York has administered 14,243,871 COVID-19 tests, with 503,176 testing positive. A total of 25,792 New Yorkers have died since mid-March.

