COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Breakdown Of Ulster, Sullivan County Cases

Multiple COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Ulster and Sullivan County this week, though the number of active cases continues dropping.

Five new deaths were reported in Ulster County this week, bringing the total number of fatalities to 224, while Sullivan County saw its death toll held steady at 66 for the second straight week.

In Ulster County, there are now a total of 2,112 active COVID-19 cases being monitored by the Department of Health as of Friday, Feb. 12, down from 2,302 earlier in the week, while there are 141 active cases in Sullivan County, officials reported, down more than 50.

According to the latest data from the state Department of Health, there were 12 new COVID-19 cases reported in Sullivan in the past 24 hours, with another 37 in Ulster.

A total of 261,260 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Ulster since last March, resulting in a total of 10,170 positive cases. Health officials in Sullivan have seen 4,339 confirmed cases out of 82,794 tests.

A breakdown of active and confirmed cases in Ulster, as of Feb. 12 according to the county Department of Health:

City of Kingston: 298 active (1,646 confirmed);

Lloyd: 229 (965);

Saugerties: 188 (925);

Marlborough: 161 (639);

Ulster: 147 (941);

Wawarsing: 140 (531);

Plattekill: 125 (641);

Shawangunk: 125 (596);

New Paltz: 110 (605);

Esopus: 78 (403);

Rochester: 75 (255);

Rosendale: 60 (197);

Marbletown: 52 (171);

Hurley: 48 (240);

Gardiner: 47 (208);

Woodstock: 34 (157);

Olive: 30 (123);

Shandaken: 12 (69);

Denning: 2 (12);

Town of Kingston: 1 (9);

Hardenburg: 1 (1).

Specific data about Sullivan County municipalities was not available on Feb. 12.

There were 237,134 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Feb. 11, according to Cuomo, resulting in 8,404 new cases for a 3.54 percent positive infection rate, holding relatively steady from the previous day.

The seven-day average positivity rate in New York has dropped to 4.04 percent, the lowest since Nov. 30, representing 35 days of consecutive decline in the number.

Two hundred and seventy-four COVID-19 patients were discharged from New York hospitals, as the total being treated dropped to 7,068 still being treated statewide, down by more than 700 a week ago. There are 1,358 patients in ICU, and 869 are currently intubated.

There were 135 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Statewide, a total of 1,512,690 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of 34.5 million tests that have been administered. There have been a total of 36,882 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

