Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing
News

COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Breakdown Of Ulster, Sullivan County Cases

Zak Failla
The breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Ulster County on Tuesday, Feb. 9. Photo Credit: Ulster County DOH
The breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Sullivan County on Tuesday, Feb. 9. Photo Credit: Sullivan County

Multiple COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Ulster and Sullivan County this week, though the number of active cases is dropping.

Two new deaths were reported in Ulster County this week, bringing the total number of fatalities to 219, while Sullivan County reported one new virus-related fatality as the death toll rose to 66.

In Ulster County, there are now a total of 2,302 active COVID-19 cases being monitored by the Department of Health as of Tuesday, Feb. 9, while there are 182 active cases in Sullivan County, officials reported, down more than 30.

According to the latest data from the state Department of Health, there were 14 new COVID-19 cases reported in Sullivan in the past 24 hours, with another 49 in Ulster.

A total of 255,679 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Ulster since last March, resulting in a total of 9,921 positive cases. Health officials in Sullivan have seen 4,288 confirmed cases out of 81,655 tests.

A breakdown of active and confirmed cases in Ulster, as of Feb. 9 according to the county Department of Health:

  • City of Kingston: 356 active (1,627 confirmed);
  • Lloyd: 236 (933);
  • Saugerties: 214 (908);
  • Ulster: 163 (918);
  • Marlborough: 159 (613);
  • Shawangunk: 134 (580);
  • Wawarsing: 134 (513);
  • New Paltz: 122 (581);
  • Plattekill: 122 (622);
  • Esopus: 95 (397);
  • Rochester: 81 (250);
  • Rosendale: 69 (192);
  • Marbletown: 61 (170);
  • Hurley: 58 (237);
  • Gardiner: 54 (203);
  • Olive: 34 (119);
  • Woodstock: 31 (148);
  • Shandaken: 16 (69); 
  • Denning: 2 (12);
  • Town of Kingston: 1 (7);
  • Hardenburg: 1 (1).

Specific data about Sullivan County municipalities was not available on Feb. 9.

Statewide, a total of 1,479,220 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of 33.69 million tests that have been administered. There have been a total of 36,339 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. 

