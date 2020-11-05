Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Breakdown Of Cases In Ulster, Sullivan Counties By Municipality

Zak Failla
The breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Sullivan County as of Wednesday, Nov. 5 (darker shades represent the most cases).
The breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Sullivan County as of Wednesday, Nov. 5 (darker shades represent the most cases). Photo Credit: Sullivan County

There were a combined 22 new COVID-19 cases reported in Ulster and Sullivan counties as the region continues to see a rise in active cases after flattening the curve over the summer in a new data reported Thursday, Nov. 5.

In Ulster County, the state Department of Health was reporting that there were seven new cases, with 15 more in Sullivan County.

There are now 254 active COVID-19 cases in Ulster, with 79 in Sullivan, both among the highest numbers in the area since June.

A total of 125,433 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Ulster since March, resulting in a total of 2,574 positive cases. Health officials in Sullivan have seen 1,773 confirmed cases out of 39,274 tests.

A total of 379 people in Sullivan County are currently in quarantine.

Ulster has reported 98 COVID-19 fatalities, while there have been 51 virus-related deaths in Sullivan.

A breakdown of active and confirmed cases in Ulster, as of Thursday, Nov. 5, according to the county Department of Health:

  • City of Kingston: 40 active (364 confirmed);
  • New Paltz: 29 (141);
  • Ulster: 27 (299);
  • Shawangunk: 22 (158);
  • Plattekill: 21 (199);
  • Saugerties: 17 (154);
  • Marlborough: 13 (187);
  • Wawarsing: 13 (179);
  • Hurley: 11 (72);
  • Esopus: 9 (99);
  • Lloyd: 9 (198);
  • Gardiner: 8 (53);
  • Olive: 7 (24);
  • Marbletown: 6 (37);
  • Rochester: 6 (55);
  • Rosendale: 2 (51).

There are no active cases in Woodstock, Denning, Shandaken, or the Town of Kingston.

Specific data about Sullivan County municipalities was not available on Nov. 5.

Since the pandemic began, New York has administered 15,034,157 COVID-19 tests, with 515,815 testing positive. A total of 25,868 New Yorkers have died since mid-March.

