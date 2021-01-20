COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Breakdown Of Cases In Sullivan, Ulster Counties

New COVID-19-related deaths were reported in both Ulster and Sullivan counties as the area continues combating nearly 2,800 active cases of the virus.

Eighteen new virus-related deaths in Ulster brought the death toll in the county to 181, while Sullivan reported one new fatality this week, as the total rose to 59 since the pandemic began last year.

On Wednesday, Jan. 20, the Ulster County Department of Health is monitoring 2,429 active COVID-19 cases, up approximately 500 from Friday, Jan. 15, while there are 314 active cases in Sullivan, down from 314 last week.

According to the latest data from the state Department of Health, there were 43 new COVID-19 cases reported in Sullivan in the past 24 hours, with another 103 in Ulster.

A total of 227,091 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Ulster since March, resulting in a total of 8,489 positive cases. Health officials in Sullivan have seen 3,769 confirmed cases out of 72,216 tests.

A breakdown of active and confirmed cases in Ulster, as of Jan. 20 according to the county Department of Health:

City of Kingston: 490 active (1,403 confirmed);

Saugerties: 253 (762);

Ulster: 221 (816);

Lloyd: 201 (778);

Unknown: 166 (533);

Wawarsing: 147 (450);

Shawangunk: 134 (493);

Plattekill: 124 (534);

New Paltz: 109 (514);

Esopus: 108 (353);

Marlborough: 102 (486);

Rochester: 86 (214);

Rosendale: 57 (151);

Hurley: 55 (197);

Olive: 46 (107);

Marbletown: 36 (125);

Gardiner: 33 (159);

Woodstock: 30 (124);

Shandaken: 20 (59);

Hardenburg: 1 (1);

Denning: 1 (11);

Town of Kingston: 1 (4).

Specific data about Sullivan County municipalities was not available on Jan. 20.

Statewide, a total of 1,258,087 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of 29.34 million tests that have been administered. There have been a total of 33,224 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.