COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Breakdown Of Cases In Sullivan, Ulster Counties

A dozen new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Ulster and Sullivan counties this week as the region contends with more than 2,000 active cases.

In Ulster County there were 21 new COVID-19 deaths reported since Monday, Jan. 4, bringing the total to 162 during the pandemic. In Sullivan County, there were three new virus-related deaths, bringing the total to 57.

The Ulster County Department of Health is monitoring 1,864 active COVID-19 cases several hundred less than Jan. 4, while officials in Sullivan are reporting 278 active cases, up from 264 earlier in the week.

According to the latest data from the state Department of Health, there were 42 new COVID-19 cases reported in Sullivan in the past 24 hours, with another 113 in Ulster.

A total of 205,119 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Ulster since March, resulting in a total of 6,890 positive cases. Health officials in Sullivan have seen 3,249 confirmed cases out of 65,683 tests.

A breakdown of active and confirmed cases in Ulster, as of Friday, Jan. 8 according to the county Department of Health:

City of Kingston: 351 active (1,087 confirmed);

Saugerties: 202 (595);

Unknown: 191 (453);

Ulster: 183 (688);

Lloyd: 119 (621);

Shawangunk: 99 (409);

Wawarsing: 98 (355);

Marlborough: 89 (414);

Esopus: 87 (284);

Plattekill: 87 (444);

New Paltz: 80 (436);

Rochester: 71 (162);

Hurley: 48 (159);

Gardiner: 31 (138);

Marbletown: 30 (102);

Rosendale: 29 (106);

Olive: 24 (70):

Woodstock: 20 (99);

Shandaken: 13 (42);

Denning: 1 (10);

Town of Kingston: 0 (3).

There have been no reported cases in Hardenburg.

Specific data about Sullivan County municipalities was not available on Jan. 8.

