COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Breakdown Of Cases In Sullivan, Ulster Counties

There were no new COVID-19-related deaths reported in Ulster or Sullivan County, though the number of active cases in the region continues to climb.

In Ulster County, the state Department of Health was reporting that there were 49 new cases reported, with 25 in Sullivan County in the past 24 hours as the second wave of the virus sweeps through the Hudson Valley.

There are now 835 active COVID-19 cases in Ulster, up from 656 a week ago, with 131 in Sullivan, up from 100.

A total of 152,095 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Ulster since March, resulting in a total of 3,346 positive cases. Health officials in Sullivan have seen 2,046 confirmed cases out of 48,088 tests.

A total of 649 people in Sullivan County are currently in quarantine due to possible exposure to the virus, 30 less than last week.

There have now been 99 COVID-19 deaths in Ulster, while there have been 51 in Sullivan, with none in the past five weeks.

A breakdown of active and confirmed cases in Ulster, as of Monday, Nov. 30, according to the county Department of Health:

New Paltz: 121 active (254 confirmed);

City of Kingston: 83 (442);

Saugerties: 73 (222);

Plattekill: 69 (262);

Lloyd: 59 (255);

Shawangunk: 57 (210);

Ulster: 52 (348);

Marlborough: 48 (233);

Wawarsing: 35 (213);

Esopus: 28 (122);

Gardiner: 17 (67);

Rochester: 12 (63);

Olive: 10 (31);

Marbletown: 10 (45);

Woodstock: 8 (51);

Hurley: 8 (77);

Rosendale: 6 (57);

Denning: 2 (4);

Shandaken: 1 (15);

Town of Kingston: 0 (2).

There have been no reported cases in Hardenburg.

Specific data about Sullivan County municipalities was not available on Nov. 30.

Statewide, there have been a total of 19,272,524 COVID-19 tests administered, with 641,161 New Yorkers testing positive for the virus. Since March, there has been a total of 26,690 COVID-19-related deaths.

