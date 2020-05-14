COVID-19: Fourth NY Region Reaches Benchmark To Reopen Economy; Check Status Of Six Others

A fourth region in New York has been given the green light to “unpause” some non-essential businesses when the state begins slowly reopening the economy on Friday, May 15.

North Country has joined the Finger Lakes, Southern Tier, and Mohawk Valley as regions that have met the seven metrics set forth by the state to begin reopening.

You can check an online dashboard to track how close New York's six other regions are to reopening here.

According to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, provided nothing changes, the four regions can begin opening businesses for phase one on Friday, May 15, which includes construction; manufacturing and wholesale supply chain; retail for curbside pickup, and drop-off or in-store pickup; and agriculture, forestry, and fishing.

“We start a new chapter today in many ways,” Cuomo said. "Now the decline has gotten to a point where we are just about where we started the journey.

“In terms of infections and the death toll of the virus and we have abated the worst by what we’ve done by practicing social distancing and observing other precautionary measures,” Cuomo added. "Local regions all across the state should start to prepare for reopening.”

"As the numbers continue to decline and we are coming down the other side of the mountain, a lot of attention is now on reopening," Cuomo said. "We're doing something in this state that no other state is doing - we are having a transparent discussion about the reopening operations because it only works if people understand it and are part of it.

“New Yorkers will know exactly what is happening in their region and in their county on a daily basis, and the state will continue to monitor these metrics to determine when regions are ready to reopen and if we need to adjust the reopening plans,” he continued.

"Four regions have now met all seven metrics required to begin reopening, and we will continue to keep New Yorkers informed as this process goes forward."

