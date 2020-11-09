Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing
COVID-19: As Cases Increase, Here's Latest Breakdown In Ulster, Sullivan Counties

The breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Sullivan County (darker areas represent more cases) on Monday, Nov. 9. Photo Credit: Sullivan County
The breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Ulster County on Monday, Nov. 9. Photo Credit: Ulster County DOH

Ulster and Sullivan counties continue to see a surge in new COVID-19 cases as the numbers across the state continue to spike.

In Ulster County, the state Department of Health was reporting that there were 19 new cases reported, with three in Sullivan County as a statewide trend of new COVID-19 cases continues.

There are now 310 active COVID-19 cases in Ulster, with 106 in Sullivan, both among the highest numbers in the area since June.

A total of 129,166 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Ulster since March, resulting in a total of 2,626 positive cases. Health officials in Sullivan have seen 1,894 confirmed cases out of 41,118 tests.

A total of 440 people in Sullivan County are currently in quarantine.

Ulster has reported 98 COVID-19 fatalities, while there have been 51 virus-related deaths in Sullivan, with none in the past two weeks.

A breakdown of active and confirmed cases in Ulster, as of Monday, Nov. 9, according to the county Department of Health:

  • City of Kingston: 46 active (317 confirmed);
  • Plattekill: 34 (213);
  • Shawangunk: 32 (169);
  • New Paltz: 31 (145);
  • Ulster: 27 (299);
  • Saugerties: 21 (158);
  • Marlborough: 17 (194);
  • Wawarsing: 17 (184);
  • Lloyd: 14 (205);
  • Hurley: 9 (72);
  • Esopus: 8 (99);
  • Gardiner: 8 (54);
  • Olive: 6 (24);
  • Marbletown: 3 (35);
  • Rochester: 8 (58);
  • Rosendale: 7 (56).

There are no active cases in Woodstock, Denning, Shandaken, or the Town of Kingston.

Specific data about Sullivan County municipalities was not available on Nov. 5.

In the past 24 hours, 111,416 COVID-19 tests were administered in New York, with 3,144 testing positive. The 2.82 positive infection rate is more than double what the state experienced over the summer.

There are currently 1,444 COVID-19 patients hospitalized and there were 26 newly reported virus-related fatalities.

Since the pandemic began, New York has administered 15,664,814 COVID-19 tests, with 529,036 testing positive. A total of 25,947 New Yorkers have died since mid-March.

