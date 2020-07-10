COVID-19: Amazon To Open New Delivery Centers In Hudson Valley

Amazon is increasing its foothold in the Hudson Valley as it plans for at least two new delivery centers throughout the state that will open by the end of the year.

Amazon Logistics announced on Thursday, July 9 that it has signed various leases with the plan to open up new delivery stations in New Windsor in Orange County and in Blauvelt in Rockland County.

According to Amazon, delivery stations mark the last mile of the company’s order fulfillment process.

Packages are transported to delivery stations from Amazon fulfillment centers, sorted, and then loaded into vehicles for delivery to customers, completing the delivery process.

Amazon said that the stations will create thousands of full-time and part-time jobs, paying a minimum of $15 per hour, and offering a variety of benefits packages for employees.

There are currently has more than 150 Amazon delivery stations in the United States.

The online retail giant said that the delivery stations allow “entrepreneurs the opportunity to build their own business delivering Amazon packages, as well as independent contractors the flexibility to be their own boss and to create their own schedule delivering for Amazon Flex.

Amazon spokesperson Emily Hawkins said: “We are excited to continue to invest in the state of New York with a new delivery station that will provide efficient delivery for customers, and create hundreds of job opportunities for the talented workforce.”

