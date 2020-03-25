COVID-19: 5,146 New Cases Bring NY Total To 30,811, Now Accounting For 52 Percent In Country

There have been 5,146 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) reported in New York as the state’s total rose to 30,811, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a news conference on Monday, March 25 in Albany.

New York’s 30,811 COVID-19 cases are nearly 10 times more cases than the nearest states - New Jersey, California, Washington and Michigan - have seen, though Cuomo said that the social distancing efforts may be slowly working. As a percentage, New York State COVID-19 cases account for 52 percent of the 58,998 in the United States. New York City's 17,856 cases are 30 percent of US cases.

Cuomo noted that projections show that as of Sunday, March 22, hospitalizations were doubling every two days. The following day, projections showed that numbers were doubling every 3.4 days, which was up to every 4.7 days on Tuesday, March 24, which is a good sign New York State's "PAUSE" measures that went into effect Sunday night are helping.

“That is almost too good to be true, but the theory is that given the density that we’re doing with, it spreads very quickly. But if you reduce the density, you can reduce the spread very quickly,” he said. “So these projections, we’ve watched them bounce all over the place, but this is a good and a positive sign.

“The arrows are pointing in the right direction, and that’s always better than them heading in the wrong direction.”

Cuomo noted that as of Tuesday, New York had conducted approximately 28 percent off all tests for COVID-19 nationwide, which accounts for the inflated numbers.

Of the 30,811 New Yorkers who have tested positive, 3,805 (12 percent) are currently hospitalized, and 888 are in ICU (3 percent). Cuomo noted that approximately 80 percent of all patients have self-resolved.

The top 10 counties in New York hit the hardest by coronavirus:

New York City: 17,856 cases (2,952 new);

Westchester: 4,691 (800);

Nassau: 3,285 (416);

Suffolk: 2,260, (380);

Rockland 968 (297);

Orange 638 (140);

Dutchess 153 (29);

Albany 152 (6);

Erie: 122 (15);

Monroe: 118 (22).

Other cases have also been reported in Ulster, Sullivan, and Putnam counties.

Citing efforts in Westchester, which at one point was one of the biggest COVID-19 clusters at the dawn of the outbreak, Cuomo said that the efforts the state has been making may be working slowly, but surely.

“In Westchester, we have dramatically slowed what was at one point an exponential increase (in confirmed cases), and we’ve slowed that some,” he said. “So again on the good news side, it shows that you can slow the rate of infection. Just look at what we did in Westchester when it was the hottest cluster in the United States. We closed schools, closed gatherings, brought in testing and we’ve dramatically slowed the increase.

“Now look at Nassau, it was around zero when the Westchester outbreak started and now it has almost as many cases. So we know what we have to do to begin slowing it.

As of Wednesday, March 25, there have been 445,753 confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide, which resulted to 19,767 deaths. In the United States, there have been 58,998 cases, which resulted in 791 deaths. Only China (81,218) and Italy (69,176) have seen more cases.

“People will say that some of (the restrictions) in place are a burden, and ye, they are burdensome,” Cuomo said. “But they’re effective and necessary and evidence suggests that they have slowed the hospitalizations, and slowing the hospitalization rate is everything, so the hospitals can deal with the rate of people coming in.”

