Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing
Return to your home site

Menu

Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing

Nearby Towns

  • North Orange
    serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill
  • West Orange
    serves Deerpark, Greenville, Middletown, Minisink, Mount Hope, Port Jervis & Wawayanda
  • Sussex
    serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon
  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • Northwest Dutchess
    serves Clinton, Hyde Park, Milan, Pleasant Valley, Red Hook & Rhinebeck
  • Southwest Dutchess
    serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls
  • South Orange
    serves Blooming Grove, Chester, Cornwall, Goshen, Highlands, Monroe, Tuxedo, Warwick & Woodbury
Breaking News: Ulster County Man Will Appear On Wheel Of Fortune
News

COVID-19: 41 Here's New Update On Cases In Ulster, Sullivan By Towns

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The Ulster County COVID-19 map on Thursday, April 23 (the highest concentration of cases are in the darker shaded regions.) Photo Credit: Ulster County
The Sullivan County COVID-19 dashboard on Thursday, April 23. Photo Credit: Sullivan County

New deaths due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in Ulster and Sullivan counties.

There have now been a total of 1,095 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ulster, which resulted in 21 deaths, while there have been 630 confirmed cases in Sullivan, including 17 fatalities, as of Thursday, April 23.

In Ulster, there have been 4,030 patients who tested negative for COVID-19, while 161 have been treated at area hospitals and since released after showing no symptoms of the virus.

In Ulster, COVID-19 cases were reported in:

  • City of Kingston: 141;
  • Plattekill: 113;
  • Lloyd: 105;
  • Shawangunk: 85;
  • Wawarsing: 83;
  • Marlborough: 82
  • Ulster: 72;
  • New Paltz: 68;
  • Saugerties: 66;
  • Esopus: 47;
  • Rochester: 32;
  • Rosendale: 26;
  • Hurley: 25;
  • Woodstock: 22;
  • Gardiner: 21;
  • Marbletown: 16;
  • Olive: 11;
  • Shandaken: 6;
  • Denning: 2;
  • Kingston: 1;
  • Hardenburgh: 0.

Cases in Sullivan County:

  • Liberty: 111;
  • Monticello: 96;
  • Bloomingburg: 78;
  • South Fallsburg: 48;
  • Wurtsboro: 31;
  • Rock Hill: 26;
  • Woodridge: 21;
  • Fallsburg: 18;
  • Livingston Manor: 18;
  • Glen Spey: 14;
  • Woodbourne: 17;
  • Barryville: <10;
  • Bethel: <10;
  • Burlingham: <10;
  • Callicoon: <10;
  • Callicoon Center: <10;
  • Claryville: <10;
  • Cochecton: <10;
  • Cuddebackville: <10;
  • Eldred: <10;
  • Ferndale: <10;
  • Forestburgh: <10;
  • Fremont Center: <10;
  • Glen Wild: <10;
  • Grahamsville: <10;
  • Hankins: <10;
  • Harris: <10;
  • Highland Lake: <10;
  • Hortonville: <10;
  • Hurleyville: <10;
  • Jeffersonville: <10;
  • Kauneonga Lake: <10;
  • Kenoza Lake: <10;
  • Kiamesha Lake: <10;
  • Lake Huntington: <10;
  • Loch Sheldrake: <10;
  • Long Eddy: <10;
  • Mongaup Valley: <10;
  • Mountaindale: <10;
  • Narrowsburg:<10;
  • Neversink: <10;
  • North Branch: <10;
  • Obernberg: <10;
  • Parksville: <10;
  • Phillipsport: <10;
  • Pond Eddy: <10;
  • Roscoe: <10;
  • Smallwood: <10;
  • Summitville: <10;
  • Swan Lake: <10;
  • Thompsonville: <10;
  • Westbrookville: <10;
  • White Lake: <10;
  • White Sulphur Springs: <10;
  • Youngsville: <10;
  • Yulan: <10.

Statewide, there were 438 more COVID-19 deaths reported on Day 54 of the pandemic - the lowest in more than a week - though the death toll in New York has climbed to 15,740. There were 1,359 new COVID-19 patients hospitalized, which has remained relatively steady for three days, as it continues to decline.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice!

Serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.