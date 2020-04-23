COVID-19: 41 Here's New Update On Cases In Ulster, Sullivan By Towns

New deaths due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in Ulster and Sullivan counties.

There have now been a total of 1,095 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ulster, which resulted in 21 deaths, while there have been 630 confirmed cases in Sullivan, including 17 fatalities, as of Thursday, April 23.

In Ulster, there have been 4,030 patients who tested negative for COVID-19, while 161 have been treated at area hospitals and since released after showing no symptoms of the virus.

In Ulster, COVID-19 cases were reported in:

City of Kingston: 141;

Plattekill: 113;

Lloyd: 105;

Shawangunk: 85;

Wawarsing: 83;

Marlborough: 82

Ulster: 72;

New Paltz: 68;

Saugerties: 66;

Esopus: 47;

Rochester: 32;

Rosendale: 26;

Hurley: 25;

Woodstock: 22;

Gardiner: 21;

Marbletown: 16;

Olive: 11;

Shandaken: 6;

Denning: 2;

Kingston: 1;

Hardenburgh: 0.

Cases in Sullivan County:

Liberty: 111;

Monticello: 96;

Bloomingburg: 78;

South Fallsburg: 48;

Wurtsboro: 31;

Rock Hill: 26;

Woodridge: 21;

Fallsburg: 18;

Livingston Manor: 18;

Glen Spey: 14;

Woodbourne: 17;

Barryville: <10;

Bethel: <10;

Burlingham: <10;

Callicoon: <10;

Callicoon Center: <10;

Claryville: <10;

Cochecton: <10;

Cuddebackville: <10;

Eldred: <10;

Ferndale: <10;

Forestburgh: <10;

Fremont Center: <10;

Glen Wild: <10;

Grahamsville: <10;

Hankins: <10;

Harris: <10;

Highland Lake: <10;

Hortonville: <10;

Hurleyville: <10;

Jeffersonville: <10;

Kauneonga Lake: <10;

Kenoza Lake: <10;

Kiamesha Lake: <10;

Lake Huntington: <10;

Loch Sheldrake: <10;

Long Eddy: <10;

Mongaup Valley: <10;

Mountaindale: <10;

Narrowsburg:<10;

Neversink: <10;

North Branch: <10;

Obernberg: <10;

Parksville: <10;

Phillipsport: <10;

Pond Eddy: <10;

Roscoe: <10;

Smallwood: <10;

Summitville: <10;

Swan Lake: <10;

Thompsonville: <10;

Westbrookville: <10;

White Lake: <10;

White Sulphur Springs: <10;

Youngsville: <10;

Yulan: <10.

Statewide, there were 438 more COVID-19 deaths reported on Day 54 of the pandemic - the lowest in more than a week - though the death toll in New York has climbed to 15,740. There were 1,359 new COVID-19 patients hospitalized, which has remained relatively steady for three days, as it continues to decline.

