Alleged Heroin Dealers Caught At Ulster County Home, Police Say

An Ulster County couple was arrested after investigators learned they were selling heroin from their home, police said.

Members of the Kingston Police Department's Special Investigations Unit conducted a search warrant at the Stephan Street home of 48-year-old Melvin K. Howell and 41-year-old Karla R. Bell at approximately 7 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9. Both parties were arrested at the scene, and police said they uncovered evidence of their drug dealing.

Howell was sent to Ulster County Jail without bail, and charged with

Two felony counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance

Two felony counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

The misdemeanor of second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia

Bell was charged with second-degree criminal nuisance and released to appear in court at a later date.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.