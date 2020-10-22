Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Alleged Heroin Dealers Caught At Ulster County Home, Police Say

Christina Coulter
Members of the Kingston Police Department's Special Investigations Unit conducted a search warrant at the Stephan Street home of 48-year-old Melvin K. Howell and 41-year-old Karla R. Bell at approximately 7 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9. Photo Credit: Pixabay

An Ulster County couple was arrested after investigators learned they were selling heroin from their home, police said. 

Members of the Kingston Police Department's Special Investigations Unit conducted a search warrant at the Stephan Street home of 48-year-old Melvin K. Howell and 41-year-old Karla R. Bell at approximately 7 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9. Both parties were arrested at the scene, and police said they uncovered evidence of their drug dealing. 

Howell was sent to Ulster County Jail without bail, and charged with

  • Two felony counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance
  • Two felony  counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
  • The misdemeanor of second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia

Bell was charged with second-degree criminal nuisance and released to appear in court at a later date.

