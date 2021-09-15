Alert Issued For Hudson Valley Teen Missing More Than A Month

Seen him?

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children issued an alert for a missing teenager in the Hudson Valley who has not been seen in more than a month.

Javon Jackson, who turns 16 years old on Friday, Sept. 24, has been missing out of New Winsdor in Orange County since Sunday, Aug. 8, prompting multiple law enforcement and missing person agencies to team up in an effort to locate the teen.

Jackson was described as being approximately 5-foot-7 weighing 138 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Jackson's whereabouts has been asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children by calling 1-800-843-5667 or the New Windsor Town Police Department at (845) 565-7000.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.