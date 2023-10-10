Overcast 57°

46-Year-Old Neversink Man Shoots, Kills Father

A man from the region is behind bars after allegedly shooting his father in the head, killing him.

Kathy Reakes
Sullivan County resident Drew Botsford, age 46, of the town of Neversink was charged on Sunday, Oct. 8 with second-degree murder.

Trooper Steven Nevel, of the New York State Police, said officers responded to a residence on Bradley Avenue in the town of Neversink for a report of a cardiac arrest.

When troopers arrived, they found EMS providing CPR to Lloyd Botsford, age 71. 

While performing life-saving measures, a gunshot wound to his head was found, Nevel said.

An investigation led to the arrest of Drew Botsford, the son of the victim. 

He was charged and remanded to Sullivan County Jail without bail.

This investigation is ongoing,

