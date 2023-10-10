Napanaoch Man Nabbed For Pursuit Following Domestic Incident, Police Say

Ulster County resident Robert Vanhorn, age 48, of Napanoch, was arrested on Friday, Oct. 6.

According to Sgt. Colin Reynolds of the Ulster County Sheriff's Office, on Thursday, Oct. 5 deputies responded to a 911 call reporting a domestic violence attack in Napanoch.

Prior to arriving at the home, deputies received information that Vanhorn had left the residence and was located a short time later, Reynolds said.

When deputies attempted to pull Vanhorn over he refused to stop and fled at a "dangerous" high rate of speed, police said.

Deputies stopped the pursuit for safety reasons, Reynolds said.

An investigation into the assault found that Vanhorn caused physical injury to a woman during the course of a dispute. The victim was transported to Ellenville Regional Hospital for treatment, Reynolds added.

On Oct. 6 deputies located Vanhorn and took him into custody. He was charged with:

Assault

Unlawful fleeing of a police officer

Aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle

Reckless driving

He was arraigned and released on his own recognizance. An order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim.

