Murder Suspect Caught After Victim Found Dead In Lake Katrine Home: Police

A 26-year-old man faces murder charges after a victim was found dead inside a Hudson Valley home during a welfare check, police said. 

Lake Katrine resident Brian Roberts, age 26, was charged with murdering a man who was found dead in a residence.
Ben Crnic
On Thursday, May 4, around 3:40 p.m., police in Ulster County responded to a residence on Main Street in Lake Katrine and found a dead man inside the home, according to Ulster Police. 

An investigation identified the victim as Lake Katrine resident Anthony Roberts, who was determined to be a victim of a homicide. 

Shortly after this, police identified the suspect as 26-year-old Brian Roberts of Lake Katrine, who was quickly spotted walking on Neighborhood Road. 

He was then taken into custody without incident and charged with second-degree murder before being arraigned before Town of Ulster Town Justice Kelly Flood-Myers.

Roberts was then remanded to Ulster County Jail without bail. 

