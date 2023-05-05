Murder Suspect Caught After Victim Found Dead In Lake Katrine Home: Police

On Thursday, May 4, around 3:40 p.m., police in Ulster County responded to a residence on Main Street in Lake Katrine and found a dead man inside the home, according to Ulster Police.

An investigation identified the victim as Lake Katrine resident Anthony Roberts, who was determined to be a victim of a homicide.

Shortly after this, police identified the suspect as 26-year-old Brian Roberts of Lake Katrine, who was quickly spotted walking on Neighborhood Road.

He was then taken into custody without incident and charged with second-degree murder before being arraigned before Town of Ulster Town Justice Kelly Flood-Myers.

Roberts was then remanded to Ulster County Jail without bail.

