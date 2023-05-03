Murder Charge: 16-Month-Old Girl In Liberty Dies At Hands Of Couple, Police Say

The incident took place in Sullivan County around 7:30 p.m., on Tuesday, May 2 at the Knights Inn Motel in the village of Liberty.

According to Liberty Police, officers responded to a 911 call for a child in cardiac arrest at the motel located on Route 52.

Responding officers found a 16-month-old girl unconscious and unresponsive in the lobby of the motel, police said,

Officers along with EMS first responders attempted to perform life-saving measures and transported the child via ambulance to Garnet Medical Center - Catskills, where the child was pronounced dead, police added.

Liberty Police, along with the New York State Police and the Sullivan County District Attorney's Office immediately began an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the child's death.

As a result of that investigation, Liberty Police arrested Jimmie Luvert, age 41, and Lisa Keitt, age 26, both of Liberty.

Luvert and Keitt were both charged with criminally negligent homicide and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, police said.

Police did not reveal if one or both were the child's parents.

Luvert was remanded to Sullivan County Jail without bail and Keitt was remanded to Sullivan County Jail in lieu of $500,000 cash bail, a $1,000,000 secured bond, or a $2,000,000 partially secured bond.

Keitt was arrested in March by the Sullivan County Fraud Task Force where she was charged with theft of services and offering a false instrument. It is alleged that she stole services totaling $505.74 in Medicaid transportation benefits, officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ulster Sullivan and receive free news updates.