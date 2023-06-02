Monticello Man Nabbed In Theft Of $7K From Parked Vehicle

The incident took place in Sullivan County around 5:15 p.m., Tuesday, May 30 on Pleasant Street in the village of Monticello.

According to Lt. Mark Johnstone of the Monticello Police, officers responded to a report of the theft at a construction job site on Pleasant Street.

Responding officers reviewed video surveillance from a nearby business and were able to quickly identify Glen Flickenschild, age 49, of Monticello as the person responsible for the larceny, said Johnstone.

Monticello Officers Tyrus Walker and Matthew Gasca located Flickenschild on Roosevelt Place and arrested him.

When arrested, Flickenschild was still in possession of $1,000 of the stolen money and 5.7 grams of crack cocaine, police said.

He was accompanied by Orange County resident Lisa Lyons, age 43, of Middletown. Lyons was wanted by the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office on a warrant for petit larceny, Johnstone said.

Lyons was also found to be in possession of over 500 milligrams of crack cocaine, he added.

Flickenschild was charged with grand larceny and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Lyons was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Both were arraigned in the Town of Thompson Justice Court and remanded to the Sullivan County Jail without bail pending further court action.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ulster Sullivan and receive free news updates.