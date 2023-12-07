Monticello Man Charged With Robbery During Violent Domestic Incident

Sullivan County resident. Frank Velez-Miranda, of Monticello, was charged on Saturday, Dec. 2, said Undersheriff Eric Chaboty of the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.

According to Chaboty, deputies responded to the town of Thompson when a victim reported they had been robbed of cash, and a cell phone at knifepoint by Velez-Miranda.

Deputies were able to track Velez-Miranda on Anawana Lake Road where he was arrested and charged with robbery and menacing, Chaboty said.

Following arraignment, he was sent to the Sullivan County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail.

