Monticello Man Charged With Robbery During Violent Domestic Incident

A 54-year-old man from the region was charged with robbery and menacing after allegedly robbing a victim of cash and other items during a violent domestic violence incident.

<p>Frank Velez-Miranda </p>

Photo Credit: Sullivan County Sheriff's Office
Kathy Reakes
Kathy Reakes

Sullivan County resident. Frank Velez-Miranda, of Monticello, was charged on Saturday, Dec. 2, said Undersheriff Eric Chaboty of the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.

According to Chaboty, deputies responded to the town of Thompson when a victim reported they had been robbed of cash, and a cell phone at knifepoint by Velez-Miranda.

Deputies were able to track Velez-Miranda on Anawana Lake Road where he was arrested and charged with robbery and menacing, Chaboty said.

Following arraignment, he was sent to the Sullivan County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail. 

