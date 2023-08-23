Monticello Gang Shooting Not Targeted At Jewish Community, Police Say

The incident took place in Sullivan County around 11 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 22 in Monticello in the area of Forestburgh Road and Hamilton Road.

A preliminary investigation shows that a man driving a vehicle on Forestburgh Road stopped, got out of his car, and exchanged gunfire with another person walking along the shoulder of the northbound lane of the roadway, said Lt. Mark Johnstone of the Monticello Police.

Multiple shell casings were recovered at the scene.

Johnstone said the shooting is believed to be gang-related in nature and was not targeted in any way toward members of the Jewish community, who have summer residences and colonies in that area.

Monticello Police are being assisted in the investigation by the New York State Police and Sullivan County Sheriff's Office. Also assisting in the investigation was a K-9 unit from the state DEC Police.

