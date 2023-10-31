Man With 29 License Suspensions Nabbed In Ulster Driving Again, Police Say

The Ulster Police Department reports the arrest of a Chautauqua County man from Dunkirk on Wednesday, Oct. 25 for aggravated unlicensed operation following a stop in the town of Ulster.

According to Chief Kyle S. Berardi of the Ulster Police, Kyle Godin age 32, was stopped around 1:43 a.m. on Washington Avenue for a routine traffic infraction.

During the stop, officers found that Godin was operating a motor vehicle while his driver’s license was suspended a total of 29 times on nine different dates, Berardi said.

Godin was arrested and processed on scene and released on a uniform traffic ticket to appear in the town of Ulster Court at a later date.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ulster Sullivan and receive free news updates.