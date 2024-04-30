Tobi C. Tobin, age 54, homeless, was arrested on Monday, April 29, in Ulster County in the town of Lloyd for criminal possession of stolen property.

According to Chief James Janso of the Lloyd Police Department, Tobin was found in possession of a stolen Trek Mountain bike and a stolen Samsung tablet.

Tobin had previously been arrested by Lloyd Police on Saturday, April 20, for criminal trespass and again on Thursday, April 25, for trespass, Janso said.

Both times, the chief said he was released on an appearance ticket due to bail reform.

"Tobin is a suspect in over 15 larcenies from unlocked cars throughout the town over the last several weeks," Janso said.

Additional charges are pending.

Tobin was arraigned and remanded to the Ulster County Jail without bail.

He is due to appear in court on Thursday, May 2.

The town of New Paltz Police and Poughkeepsie Police assisted Lloyd Police.

