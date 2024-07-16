Man Killed By State Trooper In Thompson After Striking Officer With Car, Police Say

The incident occurred in Sullivan County at 2:20 a.m. on Tuesday, July 16, on Rock Hill Drive in the town of Thompson.

According to Trooper Steven Nevel of the New York State Police, troopers were involved in a vehicle pursuit with the driver, identified as Orange County resident Albert Melendez of Middletown.

Melendez stopped and attempted to turn around at the intersection of Rock Hill Drive and Emerald Place. A trooper exited his patrol vehicle and gave verbal commands for the Melendez to stop his vehicle, Nevel said.

Nevel said the vehicle continued forward and made contact with the trooper, who discharged his duty weapon, striking Melendez.

Troopers provided emergency medical care to Melendez, who was transported to Garnet Health Medical Center in Middletown, where he died, Nevel said.

The trooper involved in the incident was treated at Garnet Health Medical Center for minor injuries and released.

The New York State Attorney General’s Office, with the assistance of the New York State Police, is investigating this incident.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

