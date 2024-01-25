Man Charged With Possessing 1K Grams Of Cocaine During Ulster Traffic Stop

The incident took place around 5:15 p.m., Monday, Jan. 22 in Ulster County on I-87 in the town of Ulster.

According to Trooper Steven Nevel of the New York State Police, Lloyd Craig, of Providence, Rhode Island, was stopped for a traffic violation.

During the stop, a probable cause search was conducted and turned up the cocaine, Nevel said.

Craig was charged with three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession with intent to sell.

He was remanded to Ulster County Jail without bail.

