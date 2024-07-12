Man Charged With Attempted Murder For Attacking Officer With Vehicle In Barryville Police Say

Paul Gosselin, age 63, of Augusta, Maine, was charged on Tuesday, July 9, for the Tuesday, July 2 incident that occurred in Sullivan County in Barryville.

According to Trooper Steven Nevel of the New York State Police, troopers responded to a report of a suspicious person in a vehicle at a business on Route 97 in Barryville.

Troopers located the man, identified as Gosselin, who claimed to have a gun and said that he would shoot the troopers, Nevel said.

Gosselin then fled to a secondary business on Route 97, where he exited his vehicle, Nevel said.

He then re-entered his vehicle and began to drive in the direction of a Town of Lumberland constable who was on foot near Gosselin’s vehicle on Route 97.

A trooper saw the vehicle accelerating towards the constable and discharged rounds at the vehicle, striking Gosselin one time, Nevel said.

Nevel said troopers rendered first aid, and EMS transported Gosselin to an area hospital.

Gosselin has been charged with:

Assault

Aggravated assault on a police officer with a deadly weapon

Attempted murder of a peace officer

Obstruction of governmental administration

Resisting arrest

Unlawfully fleeing a police officer

He was remanded to Sullivan County Jail without bail.

