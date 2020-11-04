Why The Flu Shot Is Important This Year

This year, it is more important than ever to get the flu shot.

With the chance of an increase in COVID-19 cases as the weather gets colder, it is important to protect your health as much as possible by getting the flu shot. Having the flu and COVID-19 at the same time may increase your chance of risks of complications from the virus. So, if you haven’t had your flu shot yet this year, make an appointment today!

Why get the flu shot?

The seasonal flu vaccine (flu shot) is the best way to help protect against the flu. Every flu season is different, and the flu can affect different people in different ways. When you get the flu shot, you are lowering your risk of getting the flu and having to go to the hospital.

Flu risk factors:

If you’re a healthy young adult, more than likely you’ll be able to shake off the flu quickly without any serious health concerns. However, the flu and its complications are a higher risk for:

Individuals over 65

Babies and young children

Pregnant women

Individuals with a chronic lung condition, like asthma or bronchitis

Individuals with heart or kidney disease

Individuals with diabetes

Individuals with severe anemia

Individuals with a weakened immune system from a disease or its treatment

Those living in a nursing or long-term residential home

What you need to know:

Getting the flu shot helps to protect you, your family, and your community.

Flu shots are available at every Sun River Health location. Most insurance plans are accepted, and no one will be turned away due to inability to pay. Make an appointment today by calling your health center or visiting sunriver.org.

Stay warm this season and remember, it’s not too late to get your flu shot!