Here Are Five Places For Pizza In Ulster County

Hankering for a slice in Ulster County? Yelp reviewers help make the process of choosing a favorite pizzeria easy, whether you're looking for a thin crust, something extra cheesy or a cheap pie that still satisfies!

Rino's Pizza, 246 Main Street, New Paltz

Yelp! reviewers loved Rino's Grandma's Pizza, stromboli and grinders. Serving up slices in the heart of New Paltz since 2001, this eatery knows how to make a satisfying pizza.

"I've been coming to Rino's every week since the beginning of the summer and let me lay it on thick," wrote Matthew D. "This place is fabulous!!! The sauce is tangy, the meat to bread is the perfect golden ratio, and the garlic knots are amazing. I came from the city to New paltz and this place has been the only saving grace and comfort I've found since coming."

Lombardi's Restaurant, Benton Cors, Gardiner

Although Lombardi's carries a full menu of classic Italian dishes and even makes its own pasta on-site, reviewers raved about the restaurant's pizza pies.

"We love Lombardi's! Their take away pizza is our favorite! We also go for sit down dining occasionally," wrote Erin R. "They have great quality food! Homemade pasta, bread, and mozzarella. We have never been disappointed. They also have great customer service. This is a cash-only establishment but they have an ATM machine."

John Fazio BBQ & Pizza, 1836 Route 44/55, Modena

With locally sourced meats, protein-heavy brisket, duck and smoked rabbit pizzas from John Fazio's pack a punch! Per the eatery's name, their barbecue options also impressed reviewers, and those who eat in can browse the restaurant's farm-to-table market.

"The pizza here is phenomenal," wrote Kristy R. "Thin crust, loaded with ingredients, packed with flavor."

Pie for The People!, 5 Washington Ave., Kingston

The owners of Pie for the People started making pizza in an RV high in the Cascade Mountains of Washington state. After slinging pizza at over 500 music festivals and events, they opened brick and mortar locations in California, Washington and their hometown of Kingston.

"I grew up on thin crust Brooklyn pizza and the regular pie from Pie for the People hits the spot just like the neighborhood joint did in the 90s," wrote Anna K.

"And while I haven't tried many pizza places in the Kingston area, I do like this place more than King's.

"They actually know how to nail thin crust, which is apparently a very difficult thing to do based on how poorly other places dish it out. ...

"And I'm not a big fan of tomato sauce but the sauce on their pizza is I might never consider getting a white slice from them, that good! The service was fine too and they have a ton of other personal pies with fun topping combos I can't wait to go back to try!"

Lola Pizza, 243 Fair St, Kingston

Reviewers loved Lola's fun pies, like the "peach boys" pizza made with mozzarella, prosciutto, fresh peaches, and ricotta and the "fighetta 'bout it" with and figs and prosciutto. With ample vegetarian options, soft-serve ice cream, a bar and a comfortable atmosphere mentioned by numerous Yelpers, this spot may be with visiting in person.

"Wow. Just wow. I was eagerly awaiting the opening of Lola's, and my expectations were significantly exceeded," wrote Ian E. "I'm a bit of a pizza snob and wanted to try as many as possible - we ordered the salty sailor (potato, pecorino romano, taleggio, savory house-made sausage), salty sailor (clams, chilies, parmigiano reggiano, marjoram), and a special with aged cheddar, crispy maitakes, and chilies.

"These pizzas were so unique and innovative - many different flavors and ingredients that came together perfectly. The pasta is made fresh and in-house, the cacio e pepe and amatriciana were expertly done... I can't wait to try more. We finished our meal with soft-serve ice cream, with over 20 fun toppings to choose from (we channeled our inner child and chose gummy bears, sour patch kids, and swedish fish)."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.