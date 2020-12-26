Here Are Five Places For Pizza In Sullivan County

There is no shortage of good pizza in Sullivan County, and Yelp! reviewers can help you find the best pies around! Look no further for top-notch pizza parlors for some hand-held Italian fare!

The Kaatskeller, 39 Main St, Livingston Manor

With nearly 100 positive reviews, The Kaatskeller is a pretty safe bet for a good slice. Inventive wood-fired pizzas with meats like boar and duck, top-rate gelato and romantic outdoor seating in light of COVID-19 were all mentioned by Yelp! users in their reviews.

"The brick oven pizza was excellent," wrote Tony P. "My son in law and I each had the Wild One, a wild boar pepperoni brick oven pizza. All pies are 12-inch. Spicy but delicious. Thin crust was excellent, I normally don't care for it."

Albella Restaurant, 50 Jefferson St, Monticello

Established in 1991 and making pizza since 2005, Albella's has a knack for making good pies. Reviewers not only praised their pizzas, but the "old school Italian food" on the menu.

"One of the very best pizzerias in the area. Can not recommend them enough," wrote Peter M. "Wonderful staff and a menu that is to die for. Highly recommend the Chicken Marsala pizza."

Papa Luke's Pizzeria, 42 Kitz Rd, Monticello

Yelp! reviewers loved the pizza here, especially the eatery's white pies. Papa Luke's makes their mozzarella, meatballs, marinara sauce and chicken cutlets in-house.

"Easily the best pizza I have ever had in my life! Incredible! Wasn't sure if I would find a good slice around here and this place saved the day," gushed Kevin L.

Raimundo's Restaurant & Pizzeria, 62 Stewart Ave, Roscoe

Raimundo's has been selling pizza in Roscoe for over 30 years! For a glass of wine, a thin-crust pizza and an environment described as "warm" by multiple reviewers, Raimundo's is worth a visit!

"I'm a New Yorker born and raised and Raimondo's has literally the best pepperoni pizza I've ever had in my life," wrote Eliz M. "Not to mention the service was very friendly and the calamari was great too. No joke I bit into my slice and just kept repeating 'Oh my god...' out loud. My friend from Franklin brought me here and I will absolutely be back, but not after telling everyone I know that this is the best slice ever. Perfectly cheesy, crispy, a little greasy, not too thick/underdone, and the crust had amazing flavor too."

Colosseo Family Restaurant & Pizzeria, 11 Raceway Rd, Monticello

A 2015 winner of Trip Advisor's top 3 pizza restaurants in the area, Colosseo offers Sicilian and gluten-free pies alongside traditional crust options. Reviewers were especially stoked about this restaurant's large portions and Chicken Francese.

"This little place was much better than I expected it to be," wrote Jennifer P. "The pizza was excellent; I liked the crust - chewy/soft inside and still had a nice bite with a slight crisp outside. Not too doughy. Just enough cheese."

