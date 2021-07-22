Bear Cub Rescued After Food Bucket Gets Trapped On Its Head, NY State DEC Says

A bear cub who had a plastic chicken feeder bucket stuck on its head was recently rescued by state Environmental Conservation officers.

The adventure to help the little cub began on Thursday, July 1, when the department received a call from a resident in Greene County in the hamlet of Round Top about a black bear cub with what appeared to be a bucket stuck on its head.

An officer responded to the location, but the cub had wandered into a nearby wooded area by the time he arrived.

Over the course of the next several days, the officer received multiple calls and text messages from nearby residents, including a photograph of the cub perched on a tree trunk with a plastic chicken feeder on its head, an object unlikely to break apart or fall off without intervention, the department said.

On Saturday, July 10, the officer received a call from a resort manager in Round Top who located the cub in a wooded area.

EOC officers, along with a state trooper responded and finally located the scampy little cub who was accompanied by additional cubs and a sow, a female bear, that was presumably its mom.

Officers managed to get mom out of the way and formulated a plan to remove the object by using a catchpole to secure the cub and then cut and removed the chicken feeder without injuring him.

The cub was released back to the sow without injury.

