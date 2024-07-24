Liberty Woman Charged With Setting Fire To Apartment, Police Say

The incident occurred in Sullivan County around 5:20 p.m., on Tuesday, July 16 at the Libery Common Apartment Complex in village of Liberty.

According to Liberty Police Chief Steve D'Agata, when officers arrived they found billowing smoke coming out of the residence.

Firefighters were able to geet the fire under control and confirmed there were no people inside the burning structure.

D'Agataq said after a thorough police investigation by the Liberty Police Department and Sullivan County Bureau of Fire Arson Investigators, it was determined that the apartment tenant, Davina Holden age 56 of Liberty, had purposely set the apartment ablaze using an accelerant and a lighter.

Holden was arrested and charged with arson and reckless endangerment.

She was remanded to the Sullivan County Jail without bail.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ulster Sullivan and receive free news updates.