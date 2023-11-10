Overcast 57°

Kingston Man Nabbed For Sex Abuse, Police Looking For Other Victims, Cops Say

Police are encouraging anyone who may have information or who was abused by a man charged with alleged sex abuse to come forward.

Steven Lopez

Steven Lopez

 Photo Credit: Kingston Police Department
Kathy Reakes
Ulster County resident Steven Lopez, age 34, of Kingston, was charged on Wednesday, Nov. 1 with persistent sex abuse for forcibly touching a victim against their will. 

According to Kingston Police, Lopez has been arrested at least twice for the same type of crime in the past 10 years.

Following his arrest, Lopez was released to the Pre-Trial Released Program with Ulster County Probation, police said.

Kingston Police are asking anyone with information, or who feels they have been a victim to contact Detective Michael DeFrance directly at 845-943-5729 or by email at mdefrance@kingston.ny.gov

