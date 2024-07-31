Kingston Man Accused Of Beating Woman In Head With Hammer

The incident occurred in Ulster County on Wednesday, June 10 in Kingston.

According to the Ulster County District Attorney's Office, William Knox, Jr, aka “Billy Knox,” age 54, of Kingston, was arraigned on Tuesday, July 23, on charges of:

Attempted murder

Attempted assault

Assault

Criminal possession of a weapon

The DA's Office said after the woman was approached, she changed her direction and attempted to cross Broadway in an apparent attempt to avoid Knox.

But he caught up to her in the middle of Broadway and accosted her, knocking her down and repeatedly striking her on her head with the hammer until she was unable to move.

He then left her lying helpless.

Chief Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Culmone-Mills said: “The rapid advancement of this case from crime to courtroom demonstrates our unwavering commitment to justice. Let it be known that those who perpetrate violence in our county will be met with the full force of justice”.

Knox was remanded without bail to the Ulster County Jail.

