Kingston HS Student Hospitalized Following Attack In Cafeteria

The attack took place in Ulster County on Wednesday, May 3 in the cafeteria of Kingston High School.

According to the Kingston Superintendent of Schools Paul J. Padalino, a student was seriously injured in what he called "an attack."

"This act was reprehensible and unacceptable," Padalino said. "The students involved are being held accountable and will be subject to not only our code of conduct but also all legal avenues."

The superintendent added that the attack was not random and goes "beyond the school walls."

The altercation lasted approximately 18 seconds. with school security first on the scene, followed closely by a monitor and custodian, who are certified EMTs, Padalino said.

"The KHS medical team was on site within minutes. 911 was called and a hold-in-place was issued while first responders cared for the victim," he added.

The victim, who has not been identified, is currently in the hospital.

In response to the attack, the school will have increased security on Thursday, May 4, and law enforcement on campus throughout the day.

All students will have their bags checked upon entering the building until further notice, Padalino said.

Any student needing counseling will be able to get help from trained professionals at the school.

Officials did not say how many attackers there were and if they were arrested.

Calls to the Kingston Police have not been returned.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

