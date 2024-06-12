The whole "fight" began when Oliver, who had purchased kitchen equipment from a closed Red Lobster in Ulster County, recreated the restaurant in his studio to serve the audience the signature Cheddar Bay biscuits.

He also commented on his HBO show "Last Week Tonight" on Sunday, June 2, about someone who had posted a sign on the door of the closed restaurant saying they wanted to buy some kitchen equipment. And, well, how stupid that was to tape a note to close the restaurant door.

That someone was Eric Deising, the owner of the popular Deising's Bakery, Restaurant, and Catering on Front Street in Kington, known for its brunches, baked goods, and dinners.

He needed a 36-inch flat grill/oven and a commercial kitchen convection oven, Diesing told Daily Voice.

Then something miraculous happened: he found a note taped on his bakery door from Oliver saying he had bought the equipment he wanted and he could have it if and only if he made and sold a bear cake with Oliver's face on it. He left his email address for an answer.

Deising hopped right on it and decided to make the cakes, sell them, and donate all the proceeds to the local food bank People's Place Ulster County in return.

"It's been a whirlwind, and fun, and crazy around here," Deising said. "We have six people working all day making John Oliver bear cakes every day, and we can't keep them in stock."

And by selling cupcakes for $8 apiece, he hopes to raise a lot of "dough" for the charity.

The hilarious cakes will be sold through the restaurant's Father's Day brunch on Sunday, June 16, Deising said.

"Well, we might keep making them for fun, but the charity end will run through Sunday," he said with a laugh. "This has been crazy. I have heard from people all over the world."

So, if you like a good joke and cause, head to Deising's by Sunday.

The bakery/restaurant is located at 111 N Front St, Kingston.

