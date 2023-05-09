Hawthorne Man Steals Antique Firearm From Military Expo, Police Say

The incident took place in Ulster County on Saturday, April 22 at the Patterson Recreation Center in Patterson. He was arrested on Thursday, May 4.

According to Capt. Michael Grossi, of the Ulster County Sheriff's Office, a deputy was dispatched to the Patterson Recreation Center for a larceny complaint.

The deputy was told by the complainant that at around 12:30 p.m., someone took an 1861 Navy round barrel revolver that was on display at his booth, Grossi said.

Surveillance video was reviewed, and the case was turned over to members of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI), who were able to develop a suspect based on the video and description of the suspect and his vehicle, Grossi added.

Grossi said on May 4, investigators responded to the home of Richard Pareti, of Hawthorne, interviewed him, and were able to recover the stolen firearm. The suspect,

Pareti confessed to taking the firearm and was arrested and charged with grand larceny and released on his own recognizance.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ulster Sullivan and receive free news updates.