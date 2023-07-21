Good Doggy: K9 Uncovers Drugs, Nearly Dozen Guns During Traffic Stop In Rockland, Police Say

In Sullivan County, a State Police trooper stopped Tyquan Robinson, age 32, of New York City, at around 8 p.m. Thursday, July 20, as he drove on Route 17 in the Town of Rockland.

According to State Police, Robinson initially lied about his name and age.

As he and the trooper were talking, the agency’s police K9 “Wink” began sniffing both inside and outside the vehicle. The dog eventually gave the signal that narcotics were present.

The trooper then searched the car, where they uncovered 10 guns along with a large amount of ammunition, several large capacity magazines, a Hydrocodone pill and a backpack with cocaine residue, police said.

Among the weapons seized were a Zastava Arms AK 47 pistol and a .45 caliber pistol with the serial number defaced.

Robinson and his two passengers, 34-year-old Christian Tapscott and 29-year-old Tandra Smoots, both of Decatur, Alabama, are all facing multiple weapons and drug charges.

Robinson, who is a two-time convicted felon, was additionally charged with false impersonation for allegedly giving the trooper a fake name.

All three suspects were arraigned in the Town of Rockland Court and are being held at the Sullivan County jail. They are due back in court on Thursday, July 27.

