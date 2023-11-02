Fraud Task Force Nabs 3 In Sullivan County For Misue Of Public Benefits, Officials Say

The arrests took place throughout Sullivan County during September and October.
Those charged include:
- Stephanie Scanna, age 39, of Neversink was arrested and charged on Saturday, Sept. 16 with petit larceny and misuse of food stamps. It is alleged that Scanna stole $380.13 in SNAP benefits from the Sullivan County Department of Social Services by using a benefit card that belonged to a deceased individual. Scanna was processed and released on an appearance ticket to return to the Town of Liberty Court at a later date.
- Christopher N. Vanlowe, age 43, of Liberty was arrested and charged with grand larceny and criminal impersonation on Tuesday, Sept. 26. It is alleged that Vanlowe assumed the identity of another Sullivan County resident to obtain a driver’s license in that person’s name in order to seek employment as a truck driver for a local company. It is also alleged that during this same time period Vanlowe was on public assistance, being housed in a hotel by the Sullivan County Department of Social Services at the cost of the Division of Health and Human Services of $2,508. Vanlowe was processed and arraigned in the Town of Liberty Court and was remanded to the Sullivan County Jail pending a future court date.
- Andres Castro, age 52, of Monticello was arrested and charged on Friday, Oct. 20 with offering a false instrument in welfare fraud. It is alleged that Castro stole $3,389 in SNAP benefits from the Sullivan County Department of Social Services by failing to disclose a second source of income in the household from a relative’s employment. Castro was processed and released on an appearance ticket to return to the Town of Liberty Court at a later date.
