Fatal Hit-Run Crash: 21-Year-Old Woman Struck During Rush Hour In Saugerties

It happened around 5:10 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10 in Ulster County on the southbound shoulder of the roadway on Route 9w between the Village of Saugerties and the hamlet of Malden.

The victim, a 21-year-old woman, was transported by Diaz Ambulance to Health Alliance Hospital in Kingston where she succumbed to her injuries, according to the Saugerties Police Department.

Anyone with information that may be related to the incident is being asked to contact the Saugerties Police Department at 845-246-9800 or anonymously at our crime tip line by calling 845-246-4802.

The Saugerties Police Department is being assisted by the New York State Police, Malden West Camp Fire Department, and Diaz Ambulance.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

