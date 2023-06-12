Duo From Region Nabbed In Drug Den Full Of People, Sheriff's Say

The incident took place in Sullivan County around 3 a.m., Friday, June 9 at 18 Roosevelt Place, Apartment 16 in Monticello.

"The residence is well known in the neighborhood as a drug-prone location where the injection and smoking of illicit substances take place," said Sullivan County Undersheriff Eric Chaboty.

Seven people were removed from the apartment, none of whom lived there, Chaboty said. Detectives charged Lauren T. Stack, age 25, of Wurtsboro with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 5th Degree, a Class D Felony. She was issued an appearance ticket and turned over to the New York State Police on an active DWI warrant out of Syracuse.

Also arrested included Tyrone M. Mays, 39, of Monticello, who was arrested for petit larceny on a signed complaint from the Old Navy store in Monticello, Chaboty said,

He was released on an appearance ticket pending a future court date in the Town of Thompson court.

Sheriff Mike Schiff says that his office continues to work with local police agencies to address the ongoing drug crises that affect the quality of life for so many citizens in Sullivan County.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by:

Monticello Police

Homeland Security Investigations

Sullivan County District Attorney’s Office

Hatzalah Ambulance

Mobile Medic Ambulance.

