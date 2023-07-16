Corrections Officer Smuggled Tobacco, Phone For Ulster County Jail Inmates, Police Say

Ulster County resident Felicia Waithe, age 28, of Kingston, was arrested at home Wednesday, July 12, following an investigation by sheriff’s officials.

According to deputies, Waithe worked as a probationary corrections officer at the Ulster County jail in Kingston. In late June 2023, jail staff were tipped off that Waithe was smuggling contraband into the facility.

Sheriff’s officials were also told that she was having inappropriate relationships with inmates at the facility, as well as with inmates at other jails in the Hudson Valley.

An investigation confirmed the allegations, revealing that Waithe was inappropriately communicating with inmates while working as a housing unit officer and when she was off duty, deputies said.

She also reportedly smuggled in various items for inmates, including tobacco products, vape pens, lighters, and a cell phone in exchange for payments from their friends.

Waithe is charged with the following:

Receiving a bribe (felony)

Promoting prison contraband (felony and misdemeanor)

Official misconduct (felony)

Following her arraignment, she was released with an appearance ticket to the City of Kingston Court.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ulster Sullivan and receive free news updates.