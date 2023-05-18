Asylum Seekers, Migrants Headed For Another Hotel In Liberty

The drop-off will take place in Sullivan County at the Knights Inn in Liberty on Thursday, May 18.

Sullivan County Legislative Chairman Robert A. Doherty said the county was notified of the transfer of migrants from New York City to Liberty.

"The way the City, New York state, and the federal government are approaching this issue is reckless and unsustainable, as many county leaders have said across the state," said Doherty. "In Sullivan’s case, we fear that this will displace a number of our otherwise-homeless residents, who we house in this and other lodging establishments."

Doherty added that by taking this action, the city, state, and federal governments are "unfairly and illegally making their problem our problem."

County officials said they will do what it needs to do, including "availing itself of all rights and remedies provided by law," to oppose what they say is an ill-time and poorly planned process.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

