New York State Police in Sullivan County from Troop F in Liberty are attempting to locate Jennifer E. Bruning, who was last seen in the hamlet of Barryville, adding that her welfare is currently a concern.

Bruning has ties to Orange County (Port Jervis and Newburgh).

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact NYSP Liberty at 845-344-5300.

