Alert Issued For Woman, 32, Who's Gone Missing In Barryville

A 32-year-old woman has gone missing in the region and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her.

Jennifer E. Bruning

Photo Credit: New York State Police
New York State Police in Sullivan County from Troop F in Liberty are attempting to locate Jennifer E. Bruning, who was last seen in the hamlet of Barryville, adding that her welfare is currently a concern. 

Bruning has ties to Orange County (Port Jervis and Newburgh). 

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact NYSP Liberty at 845-344-5300.

